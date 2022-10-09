This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Bird-in-Hand/Unsplash Bird-in-Hand is a long-standing landmark that serves Pennsylvania Dutch home cooking via smorgasbord buffet or à la carte. The Smucker family has owned and operated the restaurant since 1911. Today, the property has expanded to include an entire bakery, inn and suites, and campground. Set inside a beautifully restored historic building, the Bird-in-Hand Restaurant is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the property. Their smorgasbord is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Erin Hennessey/Unsplash If you're here for breakfast, you'll be able to indulge in treats like their stuffed french toast, baked egg casserole, and fresh pastries. Greg Abbott/Unsplash The reason most people come here, however, is for the hearty Amish smorgasbord buffet. Here you'll find a sprawling soup-and-salad bar, 15 different side dishes, and some of the best chicken you'll ever have in your life. Lena Hill/Unsplash Their chicken pot pie is served as a Wednesday special and puts an incredibly unique twist on chicken and dumplings. This must-try dish is creamy and rich. Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash But the best food of all is definitely the fried chicken. Served with a perfectly crispy crust and just the right amount of seasoning, this all-you-can-eat delicacy will have you getting up from your seat for seconds and maybe even thirds. Brenda Kerns/Unsplash Make sure to save room for some dessert. Bird-in-Hand is known for their incredibly good shoofly pie.
To learn more about Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and all of their menu options, be sure to visit their official site
here. Address: 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505, USA.
Comments / 46