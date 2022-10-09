The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.

Helen Wade/Unsplash

Located right in the middle of the state in Paxton, Moore State Park isn't too far no matter what part of Massachusetts you live in. While this park may not be the biggest in the state, it certainly comes alive and offers the most incredible atmosphere in autumn so be sure to plan your trip soon before all of the leaves are gone.

Moore State Park is home to many walking trails that are very easy to hike–some are even paved. In the fall the leaves gather along the paths to create some of the most scenic surroundings you've ever seen. Taking a nature walk along any of the park's paths provides for a wonderfully relaxing experience and you'll definitely want to bring a camera because some great shots will be waiting for you.

Ron Akelson/Unsplash

Along your walk, you'll also notice a gorgeous lake, covered bridge, creek, and a rushing waterfall that reflects the beautiful fall colors of the leaves. There are also several places to sit and relax here including picnic tables and even big Adirondack chairs located by the lake.

Ellen Casertano/Unsplash

To learn more about Moore State Park, be sure to visit their official website here. Admission to the park is free.

Address: 1 Sawmill Rd, Paxton, MA 01612.