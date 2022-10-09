The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.

Union Cemetery is a historic graveyard in Hackettstown, New Jersey that was constructed in the 1800s. Today, it remains a pretty and peaceful final resting place for many, however, we certainly wouldn't want to be here alone after dark.

According to local legend, the cemetery is rumored to be haunted by a maid who was tragically murdered. The ghost is a woman named Tillie Smith, who was brutally killed back in 1886 when she was just 18 years old.

Tillie was a maid at Centenary Collegiate Institute, now known as Centenary University in Hackettstown. She was attacked by a man on campus who strangled her to death and left her body in an empty field behind the college. He was eventually caught and sentenced to only 17 years in prison.

Tillie Smith's grave is quite a prominent fixture in the cemetery. It is a large sculpture with an epigraph that simply reads "She died in defense of her honor."

Today, rumors of Tillie's ghost continue to haunt the graveyard and Centenary University. Over the years, many people have reported seeing the ghost of a young woman roaming around outdoors while others have reported hearing strange sounds in the graveyard.

Whether or not you believe this cemetery is haunted, there is no arguing the fact that the murder of Tillie Smith was tragic. To learn more, be sure to check out this fascinating article.

Address: Union Cemetery Association, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, USA.