This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination

North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.

Located in the town of Scaly Mountain, the Highlands Outpost is a premier adventure park that features an extreme tubing slide, gem mining, snow tubing, trout fishing, and an exhilarating mountain coaster that's open year-round.

Len Dunbar/Unsplash

Known as one of the most thrilling rides in North Carolina, the Scaly Mountain Screamer will take you soaring through 3,800 feet of tracks. Once you reach the top, the cart will disengage and soar down the tracks on an adrenaline-pumping adventure that includes plenty of drops, turns, and 360-degree twists.

The best part of all is that you can completely control the speed of your coaster. If you're not a fan of hurdling down mountains, no worries, the lever on the side of your seat will slow you down so you can take in all the pretty fall scenery. If you're a speed lover, each coaster can reach up to 25 mph.

Carly Mietras/Unsplash

Tickets to ride the mountain coaster must be purchased online in advance. Oftentimes, you can purchase the day of. Tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for kids. Guests must be at least 38 inches to ride. To learn more about the Highlands Outpost and all of the other recreation activities they offer, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: Highlands Outpost, 7420 Dillard Rd, Scaly Mountain, NC 28775, USA.