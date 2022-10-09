This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.

Olivia Renner/Unsplash

One of the biggest antique stores in the state is the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. This sprawling market spans 42,000 square feet and features more than 500 different vendors. Brass Armadillo Antique Mall can be found in the town of Grain Valley located just 25 minutes east of Kansas City.

Ellen Mankee/Unsplash

The Brass Armadillo opened in 1992 and was designed as a place where local antique shops, vintage dealers, and shoppers can congregate to socialize and make new friends. Since it's opening 30 years ago, the mall has grown to one of the biggest antique mall chains in the country and now operates locations in Denver, Des Moines, Omaha, and Phoenix in addition to Grain Valley.

You can find just about anything at the Brass Armadillo, from antiques, vintage, and reclaimed furniture, to home goods, paintings, collectibles, clothing, jewelry, and pottery. The mall also features discounts each month including sales and a rewards program.

Stephen Paul/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, air-conditioned building that's clean and well organized. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include nostalgia-inducing displays like their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past.

Whether or not you buy anything, a trip to the Brass Armadillo is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Sherri Krutz/Unsplash

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall is open every day of the week year-round from 9 am until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 1450 Golfview Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029.