This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned

Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.

This is the story of an entire neighborhood in East Cleveland. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.

Johnny Joo/Unsplash

Elderwood was once an entirely normal urban block in East Clevland that can be found beneath a hill. In its heyday, children could be heard playing and laughing throughout these streets. The neighborhood functioned as a tight-knit community for several decades before its unfortunate demise in the 1990s. During this time period, several large fires erupted throughout the city of Clevland destroying buildings and claiming lives. Eventually, local communities began to collapse, which lead to the abandonment of almost everything.

Fred Burner/Unsplash

It is not fully known why the entire neighborhood of Elderwood was abandoned so quickly after the fires instead of at least attempting to rebuild it. Many people believe it may be due to the fact that residents simply wanted to abandon and bury these terrifying memories, leaving everything behind in the rubble.

Today, the entire neighborhood looks like a war zone. Abandoned houses are falling apart, garbage is scattered throughout the street, and entire roofs have completely collapsed.

Johnny Joo/Unsplash

Some of these dilapidated spaces are used by squatters and unfortunately, this has led to a large increase in crime throughout the area. The abandoned landscape has even given rise to arson and murders throughout the past two decades.

With very little money available, there is no telling whether or not the county will be able to do anything about this neighborhood any time soon. As a result, the structures continue to decay, making Elderwood feel like a run-down shadow of its former self.

Please keep in mind that this neighborhood is owned by the county and closed to the public so if you'd like to explore this community further, be sure to check out this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube.