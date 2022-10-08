The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween

There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.

Asheville is a city in western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s known for its vibrant arts scene and historic architecture and its Downtown Art District is filled with plenty of interesting galleries and museums.

City of Asheville/Unsplash

The city of Asheville really comes alive in the fall season and is host to several haunted adventures. The famous Haunted Asheville Ghost Tours will take you on a thrilling journey through the city's most bone-chilling locations where you'll discover tales of its eerie history. Your guide will lead you through the dark on a tour of sites such as the Basilica of St. Lawrence and Omni Grove Park. You will even learn how to use ghost-hunting equipment too. Each tour is 2 hours long and costs $28.95 a person.

Jake Votto/Unsplash

The Biltmore Village Mystery Tour is another must. This 90-minute evening stroll through Biltmore Village will further explain the chilling stories of insane asylums, the curse of Vanderbilt's lawyer, and Asheville's secret serial killer. Each tour costs $20 a person.

For something a bit less spooky, the city also hosts an annual Halloween Bar Crawl. Dress up and head to Catawba Brewing Company for drink specials and tons of fun along their 6-hour crawl through some of Asheville's best bars. There will even be a $1,000 cash prize for best costume. This event will take place Saturday, October 29th.

Catawba/Unsplash

Asheville will also be hosting its annual Haunted Trail and Glow Trail throughout the entire month of October. A family-friendly event designed for children ages 3 to 12 years old, the trail will include live entertainment, an escape room, giant games, contests, Halloween character theatrical performances, a glow-in-the-dark treetops adventure, and plenty of sweet foods from ice cream to donuts. Tickets cost $18 a person.

City of Asheville/Unsplash

To learn more about Asheville and all the exciting Halloween-themed events taking place there this fall, be sure to visit their official site here.