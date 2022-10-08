Hillside, NJ

This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted

Travel Maven

Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

New Jersey happens to be surrounded by numerous ghost stories and not all of them involve haunted houses, hotels, or old hospitals. Some of them are as innocent as a playground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITKjd_0iQmiNEQ00
Hillside/Unsplash

From a distance, Conant Park seems like any typical park. Located in the town of Hillside in Union County, this 6,200-acre park features soccer fields, softball fields, basketball courts, a grill, picnic tables, hiking trails, and a fun playground.

While the park is definitely a safe place for kids, there are still some people who have reported odd paranormal experiences here. A few of these experiences include hearing weird and unexpected voices while others report an unusual presence as if they were being watched by someone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxbMM_0iQmiNEQ00
Bill Wakeley/Unsplash

More sinister claims include the legend of a faceless man who supposedly haunts the park at night. According to various rumors that began to circulate in the 1980s, the faceless man can be seen driving around in a van. Many people speculate he is in search of children to steal, although no official kidnappings have ever been reported.

Whether or not these rumors are true, there's no denying that the unusual reports that have surfaced here over the years remain rather fascinating.

Have you ever spent time in this supposedly haunted park? Let us know in the comments section.

Address: Conant Park, 320 Conant St, Hillside, NJ 07205, USA.

