Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.

Athens is home to one of the oldest universities in the country and a former insane asylum. Because of this, Athens is bound to have rumors of hauntings. There are actually several urban legends that surround this city, in this article we'll discuss some of the most popular stories.

Jake Walsh/Unsplash

Ohio University

Located on the East Green portion of Ohio University's campus, Washington Hall is a dormitory that is allegedly haunted by an entire basketball team of high school girls that took a trip to the university right before they were tragically killed in a bus accident. Over the years, several students have reported hearing the sound of feet running and bouncing basketballs in the distance.

Joe D'Amelio/Unsplash

Another harrowing tale surrounds the Wilson Hall Dormitory located on West Green. People have reported hauntings around the fourth floor where students have seen apparitions, heard voices, and the sound of doors slamming. It is rumored that a student committed suicide in a room on the fourth floor. This particular room was also featured in an episode of "Scariest Places on Earth."

Also located on the West Green portion of campus, the Convocation Center is a 13,000-seat multi-purpose arena that is home to the Ohio Bobcats basketball, volleyball, and wrestling teams. It is said to be haunted by several ghosts one of which includes the ghost of an RA who was tragically killed by her boyfriend. It has been reported that she now roams the halls at night.

Maggie Pollard/Unspalsh

The Athens Lunatic Asylum

Now known as The Ridges, The Athens Lunatic Asylum was purchased by Ohio University in 1993. The hospital was the site of several lobotomy procedures and thousands of deaths. It has been rumored that parts of the facility still hold the spirits of former mental patients who often suffered from violent mistreatment. Today, the grounds of the former asylum feature a few unusual and extremely spooky cemeteries. Most of the graves are without names and only display the number of the former mental patient buried beneath, making this an incredibly eerie place to visit.

Sherri Pasqualoni/Unsplash

Whether or not you believe this city is haunted, there is no arguing the fact that some of the most bizarre and twisted events have taken place here. Athens remains one of the most fascinating communities in the country that curious visitors and ghost hunters still flock to.