This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.

Jess Proto/Unsplash

The Medfield Insane Asylum, later renamed the Medfield State Hospital, opened in 1896 and thrived as one of the most reputable asylums that employees and volunteers worked hard to turn into a safe home for residents who were struggling.

Built to hold a capacity of up to 1,000 patients, the hospital eventually became overcrowded. By the mid-twentieth century, the lack of state funding led to deplorable conditions like overcrowding, food scarcity, and abuse of patients.

Medfield Historical Society/Unsplash

The hospital eventually shuttered its door permanently in 2003. It has sat vacant ever since. There are around 35 different brick buildings spread throughout the 128-acre property. Each building is boarded up. You may also notice an eerily haunting memorial sign. Visitors are permitted to walk through the grounds and marvel at these historic buildings although going inside is strictly prohibited.

Rex Smith/Unsplash

Known as one of the creepiest places in the state, the abandoned hospital has attracted several Hollywood movies to use as a film location. These films include Shutter Island, Knives Out, and The New Mutants.

To explore the property further, be sure to check out this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube by UrbanExplorers.