10 of the Most Beautiful Fall Destinations in Pennsylvania

Fall in Pennsylvania is undeniably beautiful. The start of the season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's one activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.

Below is a list of some of the most incredible spots to catch a glimpse of these bright yellow, orange, and red leaves.

Bowman's Hill Tower | New Hope

Bucks County/Unsplash

A stunning tower that stands 125 feet above Washington Crossing Historic Park in the charming town of New Hope. Step inside and you'll be able to take in up to 14 miles of the beautiful fall landscape.

Cook Forest State Park | Cooksburg

Robyn April/Unsplash

An 8,500-acre park that contains the scenic Clarion River. Cook Forest is perfect for a leisurely drive or hike through this area's array of brightly colored trees. Rent a cabin by the river for the ultimate fall getaway.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area | Bushkill

Emmet McConnville/Unsplash

A popular fall destination and for good reason, this is one of the most stunning places to take in all the fall colors. Opt for a kayak ride down the river or simply have a picnic, either way, you'll be surrounded by rich fall colors.

Frick Park | Pittsburgh

Taylor Ardito/Unsplash

An ideal escape from the noise of the city, Frick Park contains hiking trails, picnic areas, and some of the most stunning fall scenery.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge | Philadelphia

Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

This refuge is designed for both animals and people and is a wonderful place to head to once the leaves change. Bring a kayak or canoe to get a front-row seat to the array of fall colors as you paddle down Darby Creek.

Kinzua Bridge Skywalk | Mt. Jewett

Patrick Kelly/Unsplash

One of the most unique fall destinations, Kinzua allows you to take in panoramic views of the forest foliage from 300 feet in the air.

Ohiopyle State Park | Ohiopyle

Evan Watson/Unsplash

A massive state park in western PA that's home to several waterfalls, a gorge, and plenty of hiking trails so you can spend time leaf peeping and enjoying the perfectly crisp fall air.

Pine Creek Gorge | Watson Township

Taylor O'Learry/Unsplash

Often referred to as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, we believe every resident should see this natural wonder at least once, and what better time than the fall?

Ricketts Glen State Park | Benton

Meritt Thomas/Unsplash

A stunning state park known for its waterfalls, Ricketts is a beautiful place to visit any time of year but our favorite is in the fall when this park becomes littered with red, orange, and yellow leaves. The Falls Trail is easily the most scenic one here.

Worlds End State Park | Forksville

Rebeka Repman/Unsplash

A small but beautiful state park surrounded by the Loyalsock State Forest. This area absolutely shines in the fall months and the scenic vistas here are incredible places to take in all the fall foliage.