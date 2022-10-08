The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying

Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.

Originally known as the Occoquan Workhouse, The Lorton Reformatory was built in 1910 as an “industrial farm.” The farm or workhouse was an experiment to reform prisons that involved grueling manual labor as a rehabilitation method for select prisoners. The workhouse was built by prisoners themselves, using bricks made on-site.

Douglas Patten/Unsplash

In 1912, a women’s workhouse opened nearby. The women oversaw laundry and performed other forms of labor throughout the prison grounds as they served their sentences.

During this time period, a women's suffrage organization known as the Silent Sentinels had been picketing for women’s voting rights outside the White House in Washington, D.C. in 1917. The women were members of the National Woman’s Party, led by Alice Paul and Lucy Burns. They were eventually arrested and taken to the Lorton Reformatory. While there, a series of brutal crimes took place known as “The Night of Terror."

Virginia History/Unsplash

According to an article by the Detroit Newstime, the women were chained and beaten with iron bed frames. Alice Paul, another women’s rights activist, attempted a hunger strike as a means of protesting the vicious treatment, but was force-fed raw eggs through a tube in consequence. As the years went on, countless reports of overcrowding, deplorable conditions, and cruelty took place.

Jacob Welsh/Unsplash

Eventually, the prison shuttered its doors permanently in 2001. Today, the property sits vacant and decaying. However, nearby, the maximum security facility that was once a part of the larger prison system has been revitalized as “Laurel Crest,” a mixed-use development area that includes businesses and apartments.

To explore this abandoned prison further, be sure to check out this drone footage captured in 2015.