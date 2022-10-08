Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.

Aaron Hendricks/Unsplash

Located along Armada Ridge Road in rural eastern Michigan, this sprawling shopping destination draws in thousands of visitors each year for its impressive collection of diverse merchandise.

June Mavely/Unsplash

Much more than just your average flea market, Armada Flea features hundreds of different vendors across its 17 acres of outdoor space. Whether you're looking for unique handmade items or rare antique collectibles, the merchandise at Armada is constantly changing so no two visits will be exactly the same.

Bette Smith/Unsplash

The flea market is open from April until October on Sundays and Tuesdays. The market opens early both days. It's highly recommended to show up before 8 am to gain access to some of the market's most coveted items. It's also highly recommended to dress comfortably and wear sneakers because you will be doing a lot of walking here.

In addition to hundreds of vendors selling everything from vintage clothes to electronics, the market is also home to a farmer's market that sells fresh fruits, vegetables, and plants. Armada also features on site parking, a covered restaurant, and bathroom facilities. You can truly find anything at this outdoor market.

Alexis Niers/Unsplash

For additional information about this amazing flea market, be sure to check out their official website here.

Address: 25381 Armada Ridge Rd, Richmond, MI 48062, USA.