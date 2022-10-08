This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole Country

We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, South Carolina has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for an all-you-can-eat experience is Carolina Buffet in West Columbia. Keep reading to learn more.

This no-frills eatery is simple and understated. Inside you'll find some metal tables and a clear glass buffet table. The vibe inside Carolina is always sincere and friendly. You'll likely encounter plenty of smiles and attentive service when you dine here.

One of the best things about Carolina Buffet is that their food options change daily. No matter how many times you visit, there's always an opportunity to try something new and exciting.

The most popular buffet items here are the fried chicken, catfish, shrimp gumbo, and mac and cheese. Carolina Buffet also features several desserts. You must try the banana pudding and peach cobbler.

Carolina Buffet is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner except Monday and Saturday. The restaurant closes from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm every day to transition to their dinner buffet. One of the absolute best days of the week to visit Carolina Buffet is on Sundays. This is when the restaurant features an extra-long buffet table with additional options you won't find during the week.

Address: 3122 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170.