Clintwood, VA

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

Travel Maven

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1z9u_0iQ8sXkd00
Billy Bowling/Unsplash

The Birch Knob Observation Tower is located in the Heart of Appalachia in Clintwood. The tower is situated along the border of Kentucky and from the top, you'll be able to see the beautiful mountainous landscape of southwestern Virginia. You'll also be able to spot Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. On a clear day, it is also possible to see Ohio–how incredible.
The tower is 3,144 feet above sea level and requires 183 steps to reach the top. The trek to the top of this seemingly endless staircase is definitely worth the effort to take in this once in a lifetime view.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WP4wb_0iQ8sXkd00
Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

The Birch Knob Tower took several years to build and was officially completed in 2003 by the U.S. Forest Service. The purpose of this tower is to provide visitors with unparalleled views of the area. It is the highest point on Pine Mountain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HF4Qc_0iQ8sXkd00
Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

The entrance to the tower is located about 100 yards from the parking lot. Nearby, you'll also find a 2-mile trail that leads to the stunning Jenny Falls, another incredible fall destination.
To learn more about the Birch Knob Observation Tower, be sure to visit their official site here.
Address: Birch Knob Observation Tower, Birch Knob Dr, Clintwood, VA 24228, USA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virginia# fall# things to do# outdoors# explore

Comments / 10

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
74368 followers

More from Travel Maven

Utica, NY

This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.

Read full story
Gilbertsville, KY

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
Avilla, MO

The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Ghost Town in Missouri is Terrifying

Missouri is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
Marlton, NJ

This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State

New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is Fascinating

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
7 comments

This New Jersey Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United States

There’s certainly no shortage of paranormal activity in the state of New Jersey. From haunted roads to abandoned asylums, there are plenty of creepy places to check out in the Garden State including a haunted hiking trail. The Travel Channel ranked this hike as one of the Scariest Hiking Trails in the U.S. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Mullins, SC

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamsburg, VA

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.

Read full story
16 comments
Manasquan, NJ

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.

Read full story
4 comments
Providence, RI

This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
Princeton, WV

This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments
Kalamazoo, MI

This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
10 comments
Linville, NC

This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Essex, CT

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.

Read full story
6 comments
North Bergen, NJ

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.

Read full story
37 comments
Duncansville, PA

The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, is known for its endless all-you-can-eat meat options.

Read full story
39 comments
Buchanan, VA

This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.

Read full story
7 comments

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned New York Theme Park

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In Upstate New York, you'll find what was once a popular entertainment destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the Adirondack Forest. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
108 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy