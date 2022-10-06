This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country

During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.

The Pines Resort was one of those hotels. During its peak, the hotel featured more than 400 guest rooms, an ice skating rink, pools, and even a nightclub. Today, it sits in abandoned ruins. The hotel permanently shuttered its doors over 20 years ago in 1998.

Pablo Maurer/Unsplash

After constant water damage, the hotel suffered much damage. Many ceilings and walls have collapsed. The property is also covered in countless plants and moss because of this. Below is a picture of what the front lobby of the hotel used to look like before the roof collapsed several years ago.

Steven Bley/Unsplash

The Persian Room Nightclub was built in 1962 and at the time, was one of the most exciting clubs in the state and could seat up to 1,300 people. Many famous performers graced the stage here including Joan Rivers, Buddy Hackett, Robert Goulet, and Tony Bennett. Today, it looks hauntingly empty.

Steven Bley/Unsplash

The outdoor pool was also a very popular attraction at the resort. There was a bridge built over it in 1959 that cost $75,000. It connected the cabanas to the bar. Today, we can only imagine how exciting this outdoor paradise once looked to guests.

Steven Bley/Unsplash

Some of The Pines Resort has been demolished in recent years, but it doesn't seem to be a priority for the state and many of the buildings still stand. The Pines Hotel has attracted many curious explorers since its closing in 1998 and stands as a reminder that all good things eventually come to an end, but we can still look back fondly on all the great memories of the past.

Steven Bley/Unsplash

Address: 167 Laurel Ave, Fallsburg, New York, 12733.