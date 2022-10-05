This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful

North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

David Johnson/Unsplash

Once known as one of only two hospitals located between Atlanta and Washington D.C. that provided high-quality care for African Americans, the St. Agnes Hospital in Raleigh is now a beautiful and haunting relic of its former self. The hospital was built back in 1867 as a part of a college that was established for recently freed slaves. Today, Saint Augustine's University remains a private, Christian college with an enrollment of around 1,000 students.

On the far corner of the university, you'll find the vacant remains of the three-story stone building that was once known as St. Agnes Hospital. The hospital was opened by Sarah Hunter, the wife of one of the first owners of the college. It was named after one of the donor's late wives, Agnes Collins. He donated $600 of the $1,100 needed to get the hospital up and running.

Raleigh Historical Society/Unsplash

At its peak, the hospital featured 75 to 90 beds throughout the facility and three floors of patient rooms. Soon after the hospital's completion, a nearby Training School for African American nurses was also created.

Hunter Adams/Unsplash

Due to a lack of state funding, the hospital permanently shuttered its doors in 1961. Today, it sits slowly decaying in the corner of St. Augustine's campus in Raleigh. The hospital remains a hauntingly somber place that pays respects to those who passed through the doors and then never passed back out those same doors alive again. The abandoned hospital is considered a historical landmark and is open to the public for exploration.

Address: 1315 Oakwood Ave., Saint Augustine's University, Raleigh, NC 27610.