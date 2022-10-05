This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit

If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.

Norfolk Mac and Cheese Festival/Unsplash

The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival is the biggest festival of its kind to ever take place in Norfolk. This exciting event is back for its third year and will take place along the scenic Waterside District. The festival aims to showcase the area's best food trucks and restaurants.

This day long event will take place in the late afternoon from 2 pm until 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to a ton of delicious mac and cheese, you can also expect live performances, themed activities, a giant craft beer garden, axe throwing, carnival games, and even eating contests.

There will be over 40 different varieties of mac and cheese here. Some exciting options include baked mac and cheese covered in breadcrumbs, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches, french fries covered in mac and cheese, and even spicy mac and cheese.

Christain Conway/Unsplash

If you're feeling competitive, the festival will be holding several different contests including a mac and cheese eating competition that will test how much you can eat in just 2 minutes. There will also be a french fry eating and Can of Whiz holding competition.

Tickets cost just $14.99 and each food vendor accepts a food voucher that can be reloaded at designated booths depending on how many different samples you'd like to try. At the end of the day, all guests will be able to cast votes on which mac and cheese they loved the most.

Ben Swimmer/Unsplash

To purchase tickets and to learn more about this event, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 333 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA.