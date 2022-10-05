This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.

St. Charles College was built in the 1800s and thrived for decades. Unfortunately, a fire destroyed most of it back in 1911. The parts of the building that were salvageable were eventually transported to nearby Catonsville to be rebuilt. What remains today are the only remnants of the recreation hall.

In the early 2000s, the state of Maryland decided to redevelop the area. They built a community center and neighborhood around the abandoned structure. This area is now known as Terra Maria. The ruins of the former college are now considered a national historic landmark.

If you were to visit the site today you'd be met with a hauntingly beautiful collection of intricate arches, impressive stonework, and the subtle presence of nature slowly reclaiming the building.

While this landmark is open to the public to explore, it is important to keep in mind that neighborhood residents work hard to keep this area clean so be sure to leave nothing behind.

Address: 3160 St Charles Pl, Ellicott City, MD 21042.



