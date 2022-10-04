The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween

While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.

There are plenty of communities in Michigan that are worth checking out during fall, but some are especially primed to welcome this spooky holiday. Keep reading to learn more about one of the absolute best towns in Michigan to visit this time of year.

Pond Hill Farm/Unsplash

Harbor Springs is located in northern Michigan along the shores of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay. This waterfront community draws visitors year-round thanks to its family-friendly vibe and charming collection of businesses and shops.

This small town is especially fantastic during the Halloween season. Whether you’re into all things spooky or are more interested in the holiday’s fun creative elements, you’ll definitely have a ton of fun here.

Harbor Light News/Unsplash

One of the main festivities at Harbor Springs is their annual Halloween Parade, which features children from across all the local schools marching through the streets in full costume. Harbor Springs also hosts a Skeletons Arise event throughout the month of October where local businesses and residents dress up and display their own skeletons throughout town.

Harbor Light News/Unsplash

For a bit of a scarier experience, be sure to head to Harbor Springs’ Pond Hill Farm for its annual Haunted Vineyard events that take place every Friday starting in late September until the end of October. Pond Hill also features a family fun barn, tons of hot beverages and fresh food, and a cozy bonfire. The farm will even hold a children’s Halloween costume contest scheduled to take place during Halloween weekend this year.

Kayley Billings/Unsplash

To learn more about Harbor Springs and all of the events taking place there this fall season, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: Harbor Springs, MI 49740, USA.