This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Travel Maven
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
If you grew up in Middlesex County, you're probably already familiar with the legends surrounding one of the oldest restaurants in the state, The Cranbury Inn.
Comments / 5