This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

If you grew up in Middlesex County, you're probably already familiar with the legends surrounding one of the oldest restaurants in the state, The Cranbury Inn.

Taylor Smith/Unsplash

The Cranbury Inn was officially established in 1780, after the colonies declared their independence from England. The restaurant has been functioning as a place to eat and drink since the 1750s.

Today, the inn consists of two 1700s stagecoach taverns that were built together in 1800 by the innkeeper's house with a main dining room addition that was built in the 1930s. It is known throughout the state as a glorious wedding venue and a wonderful place to grab a meal.

Kenneth Wilson/Unsplash

Tom and Gay Ingegneri have been the innkeepers at The Cranbury Inn since 1992. Over the years, they have reported many unexplainable events that have taken place. According to Gay Ingegneri, a pregnant employee had doors mysteriously swing open for her and various other staff members claim they've gotten telepathic messages, warning them to turn off electrical fixtures. Numerous psychics have also stopped by over the years, many of them say the spirits are warm and welcoming and enjoy their afterlife at the inn.

Annie Fairfax/Unsplash

The ghosts are believed to be past customers and employees who loved their time on earth. While the specifics of the spirits remain a bit unclear, a recent paranormal investigation was conducted within the inn and was able to detect mysterious orbs and EVP sound recordings.

Arnold Hayes/Unsplash

To visit this notoriously haunted restaurant in New Jersey, head to 21 South Main Street in Cranbury. The restaurant is open during the week for lunch and dinner with brunch offered on the weekends. Learn more at their official website here.