This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

John Lewis/Unsplash

Benedetti's in Haverhill is one of those places. Locally owned and operated for decades, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's exterior boasts vintage signage, on the inside, you'll find a no-frills deli counter. The sandwiches here are so big and delicious that the deli has garnered national attention from several TV shows throughout the year.

Carol Simmons/Unsplash

Benedetti's was started by Joseph "Bobo" Benedetti back in 1961. Bobo proudly ran the deli until his passing in 2009. Today, brother and sister, Edward and Mary Benedetti are running the operations. From the moment you step inside, you'll notice a friendly, down-to-earth environment and immediately, you'll feel right at home.

Helen White/Unsplash

Benedetti's is best known for its sandwiches known as "Rockets." These bad boys are 2 feet long and can feed a family of four. Benedetti's also takes great pride in their fresh ingredients. All their meats and cheeses are sliced daily. The bread is baked fresh every morning by nearby Fantini Baking Company and the deli's vegetables come directly from the Boston Produce Market three times a week.

An absolute must-visit for food lovers, Benedetti's offers over 32 specialty subs and 3 different fat sub combinations known as Munchie Rockets that are stuffed with things like mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, and french fries.

Douglas Patten/Unsplash

Rockets come in different sizes so, if you aren't up for such a big sub, opt for the small rocket which is only a foot long and under 10 bucks.

Benedetti's is open every day from 10 am until 8 pm and closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays. To learn more about Benedetti's and their specials, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 350 Washington St, Haverhill, MA 01832.