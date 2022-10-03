This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this marketplace in Louisville that's home to an amazing collection of Kentucky-owned businesses and shops. Keep reading to learn more.

Ally Provyen/Unsplash

The Butchertown Market can be found in the historic neighborhood of Butchertown, one of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods that traces back to the 1800s when the city was a thriving residential and industrial hub. Many of the buildings in this neighborhood are the original meatpacking plants and factories, The Butchertown Market is housed inside a former soap factory that was built in the 1880s.

Ben Glasser/Unsplash

The building’s intricate architecture provides an intriguing backdrop for its array of shops. Inside this repurposed building, you'll find the most delightful array of shops selling everything from jewelry, gifts, apparel, housewares, antiques, and even gourmet food products.

Kelly Greene/Unsplash

The best thing about Butchertown is that everything sold here is completely unique. If you're looking for rare items you won't find at big box stores, this is the market for you.

Butchertown Market is located at 1201 Story Ave in Louisville, KY, 40206. It’s situated just minutes from downtown Louisville and features ample free parking for visitors. The market is open Monday through Friday from 11 am until 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more about the market, be sure to visit their official site here.

