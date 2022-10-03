Louisville, KY

This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky

Travel Maven

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this marketplace in Louisville that's home to an amazing collection of Kentucky-owned businesses and shops. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYVwo_0iITgXIt00
Ally Provyen/Unsplash

The Butchertown Market can be found in the historic neighborhood of Butchertown, one of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods that traces back to the 1800s when the city was a thriving residential and industrial hub. Many of the buildings in this neighborhood are the original meatpacking plants and factories, The Butchertown Market is housed inside a former soap factory that was built in the 1880s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Igohs_0iITgXIt00
Ben Glasser/Unsplash

The building’s intricate architecture provides an intriguing backdrop for its array of shops. Inside this repurposed building, you'll find the most delightful array of shops selling everything from jewelry, gifts, apparel, housewares, antiques, and even gourmet food products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4farnE_0iITgXIt00
Kelly Greene/Unsplash

The best thing about Butchertown is that everything sold here is completely unique. If you're looking for rare items you won't find at big box stores, this is the market for you.

Butchertown Market is located at 1201 Story Ave in Louisville, KY, 40206. It’s situated just minutes from downtown Louisville and features ample free parking for visitors. The market is open Monday through Friday from 11 am until 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more about the market, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: Butchertown Market, 1201 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kentucky# Things to do# Antiques# Shopping# Market

Comments / 3

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
68651 followers

More from Travel Maven

Indiana State

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
5 comments
Clintwood, VA

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Fall River, MA

This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
Hershey, PA

This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country

During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.

Read full story
6 comments
Connecticut State

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.

Read full story
19 comments
Raleigh, NC

This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful

North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Read full story
11 comments
Norfolk, VA

This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must Visit

If you consider yourself a foodie who loves carbs, especially mac and cheese, you're going to absolutely love this epic mac and cheese festival in Norfolk, Virginia that's scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Ellicott City, MD

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Harbor Springs, MI

The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween

While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.

Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

North Carolina is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of NC.

Read full story
8 comments
Cranbury Township, NJ

This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

Read full story
9 comments
Missouri State

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Read full story
6 comments
Haverhill, MA

This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
13 comments
Clinton, NJ

The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween Season

Clinton, New Jersey is a wonderful town to visit any time of year. This charming area located along the Raritan River is home to a historic village, art museum, many restaurants, and one of the most photographed NJ landmarks, the Red Mill Grist.

Read full story
1 comments

View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Read full story
2 comments
Dawson County, GA

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
74 comments
Wichita, KS

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy