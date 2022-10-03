View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Rebeka Repman/Unsplash

Founded in 1988, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has been one of the best and most beautiful scenic train rides in the state of North Carolina for the past 30 years. The railroad runs two lines with a train that follows along the Tuckasegee River and another that delves deep into the Nantahala Gorge.

During the fall, the scenery along the tracks lights up in yellow, red, and orange as the foliage takes over. This is one of the prettiest times to experience the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. Their fall excursion trains depart every day in the month of October for a wonderful train ride through North Carolina's beautiful fall colors.

Great Smoky Mountain Railroad/Unsplash

Their Nantahala Gorge ride last 4.5 hours in total and halfway through the trip, you'll be able to enjoy a 1.5 hour layover along the river deep in the heart of the gorge before heading back to the train depot. Guests are encouraged to bring a lunch to enjoy.

Tom Langton/Unsplash

Their Tuckasegee River excursion travels along the scenic river over to the tiny mountain town of Dillsboro. You'll have 1.5 hours to explore these quaint streets, shops, and restaurants before heading back to Bryson City.

Each train ride inside this beautifully restored vintage diesel locomotive ranges with options to sit inside or outside in their open-air cars. Ticket prices begin at $56 for adults.

To learn more about the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad and all the different excursions they offer, be sure to check their official site here where you can find available dates and book your tickets in advance.

Address: 45 Mitchell St, Bryson City, NC 28713.