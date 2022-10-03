This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.

The Doo-Dah Diner was started back in 2012 by two native Wichitans who wanted to create a casual breakfast and lunch restaurant that matched the same laid-back vibe that Wichita is known for. Over the years, it quickly became a beloved restaurant known for its incredibly delicious fresh home-cooked food. In 2022, it won best restaurant in Witchita.

While the diner is open 7 days a week for breakfast and lunch, one of the very best times to visit The Doo-Dah Diner is on Sunday mornings for brunch. Served fresh and in large quantities, their buffet feast offers everything you could ever crave. From biscuits and gravy to pancakes, waffles, omelets, and hash browns, be sure to come hungry because you are going to want to try everything.

Doo-Dah Diner's brunch is offered every Sunday from 8 am until 2 pm. Prices cost just $20 for adults and $10 for kids. To learn more about the restaurant, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 206 E Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67202.