This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Massachusetts' only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Berkshires, keep reading to learn more.

Berkshire East Mountain Resort/Unsplash

Located in the town of Charlemont, the Berkshires East Mountain Resort is a premier winter destination for skiers and snowboarders alike. However, you can still enjoy the Thunderbolt Mountain Coaster in the fall as well. Known as one of the most thrilling rides in MA, the mountain coaster will take you soaring through 1,580 feet of tracks. Once you reach the top, the cart will disengage and soar down 3,870 feet of track on an adrenaline-pumping adventure that includes plenty of twists, turns, and drops.

The best part of all is that you can completely control the speed of your coaster. If you're not a fan of hurdling down mountains, no worries, the lever on the side of your seat will slow you down so you can take in all the pretty fall scenery. If you're a speed lover, each coaster can reach up to 25 mph.

Tickets to ride the mountain coaster must be purchased online in advance. Oftentimes, you can purchase the day of. Tickets are $17 a person. To learn more about the Berkshire East Mountain Resort and all of the other recreation activities they offer, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 66 Thunder Mountain Rd, Charlemont, MA 01339, USA.