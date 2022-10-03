Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Mark Hammel/Unsplash

Hillbilly Hot Dogs in Lesage is one of those places. Locally owned and operated since 1999, a trip here is definitely bucket-list worthy. This rustic food stand attracts visitors from near and far for its eclectic collection of antiques and decor, fun and friendly staff, and massive burgers.

Ralph Kerr/Unsplash

The burger is known as The Triple Wide and, in total, it weighs 30 pounds. This giant delight is the equivalent of more than 50 regular eight-ounce burgers and is unlike anything you've ever tried before. Perfect for a large party or gathering, this burger can feed up to 50 people.

In 2016, Hillbilly Hot Dogs was featured on the iconic TV series, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and since then has been regarded as a must-visit West Virginia Restaurant.

The Traveling Man/Unsplash

In addition to the massive 30 pound burger, Hillbilly Hot Dogs also offers fries and hot dogs covered in a variety of delicious toppings like chili and cheese, burgers, sandwiches, and some of the biggest hot dogs you'll ever see in your life measuring in at 30 inches long.

Leah Johanssen/Unsplash

To learn more about Hillbilly Hot Dogs and all the fantastic items on their menu, be sure to check their official site here. The restaurant is open every day of the week besides Tuesday and Wednesday

Address: 6951 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 25537.