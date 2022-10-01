The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned Deli

Ohio is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Ohio Polish boy, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Buckeye State.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.

Diamond Deli is a beloved Akron staple. Housed inside what was formerly a diamond store, today, the deli is one of the most popular spots to grab a sandwich in northeastern Ohio. The deli is often busy with a line out the door come lunchtime, but one visit to Diamond Deli will definitely have you coming back to line up for more.

Diamond Deli has an extensive menu of delicious soups, salads, and gourmet sandwiches. Absolutely everything here is prepared fresh and homemade on the premises daily.

Some of the most popular options here are the New York Style Pastrami sandwich or the Rachel, a grilled rye bread topped with Pastrami piled high with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, and sauerkraut.

The best thing about Diamond Deli is that no matter what type of sandwich you are into, you'll find it here and absolutely everything is considered "overstuffed" so be sure to come hungry. There are over 25 specialty sandwiches available in addition to 4 different wrap and sub specials.

To learn more about Diamond Deli and all of the delicious sandwich combos they offer, be sure to check their official site here where you can also view their menu.

It's important to note that Diamond Deli is open during the week only and closed Saturday and Sunday.

Address: 378 S Main St, Akron, OH 44311.