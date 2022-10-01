This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.

Nestled in the scenic farmlands of Burlington County, this Amish market can be found in the town of Medford. The Dutch Wagon is an indoor market specializing in furniture, housewares, and some of the most delicious food you'll ever try.

Dutch Wagon/Unsplash

Open year-round, The Dutch Wagon is housed inside a white barn. Inside you'll find rows upon rows of Amish vendors selling everything from farmhouse decorations to baked goods and savory items like ribs, pretzels, hot dogs, and entire deli counters filled with sliced meats, cheeses, and sides.

Bill Jennings/Unsplash

The market is also home to a charming cafe that's open for breakfast and lunch. The cafe's menu is full of comfort food classics like french toast, pancakes, burgers, and steak sandwiches. The best part of all is that everything offered here is served at an incredibly low price. Most menu items are well under $10.

Keegan Eichler/Unsplash

While just about everything at Dutch Wagon is delicious, there's one food item you simply can't miss and that's the pretzels. Served incredibly fresh and always hot, these pretzels are by far the most popular treat at the market. Try one of their classic buttery salted pretzels or opt for a sweet cinnamon-covered pretzel with cream cheese dip. You can't go wrong, and you'll be so happy you stopped by.

Emmet Watson/Unsplash

The Dutch Wagon Amish Market is open every Friday and Saturday from 9 am until 7 pm on Fridays and from 8 am until 4 pm on Saturdays. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can check their Facebook page here.

Address: 109 NJ-70, Medford, NJ 08055.