The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.

Exit 76/Unsplash

Located right off of I-65, just 40 minutes south of Indianapolis, you'll find Exit 76 Antique Mall. This incredible mall is housed inside a plain building that doesn't look like much from the outside but we promise that the inside will blow you away.

Exit 76 spans a whopping 72,000 square feet and features over 330 antique dealers and over 600 booths. Vendor items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. However, while the rows of aisles are easy to navigate, visitors have reported that even though they spent hours here, they were still not able to see everything due to the massive size of this store.

Exit 76/Unsplash

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Charlie O'Connor/Unsplash

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to Exit 78 is a lot like visiting a museum. A trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Exit 76 Antique Mall is open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm. For more information, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 12595 N. Executive Drive, Edinburgh, IN 46124.