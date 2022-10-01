Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities.

The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.

Cameron Nummelin/Unsplash

Built in 1951 at the start of the Cold War, the Truro Air Force Station was designed to be a 110-acre military training base where families could live. The site is home to an abandoned bowling alley, a bar, and a neighborhood of one story homes. The former base also features several military buildings including barracks and offices.

Anthony Cannelli/Unsplash

Eventually, the base was decommissioned at the end of the Cold War in the late 1980s. The neighborhood now belongs to the Cape Cod National Seashore. They run educational and arts programs in six of the original buildings.

The former station is now considered a national parkland so it is actually completely legal and safe to visit and explore. Many of the old buildings here remain just as they were in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. A visit to the Truro Air Force Station is a lot like walking inside a time capsule.

Stephanie LaRose/Unsplash

The Truro Air Force Station, now known as the Highlands Center, is open year-round for visitation. Lots of explorers love to bring their bikes and enjoy a scenic trip along the property which also offers seaside views. To learn more, be sure to visit the parkland's official site here.

Address: Old Dewline Rd, Provincetown, MA 02657.



