This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues.

From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.

Tyler King/Unsplash

Ligonier is one of the prettiest towns in the state, located just an hour outside of Pittsburgh. This western Pennsylvania community is nestled within the Laurel Highlands and is home to just over 1,400 residents. Ligonier posesses a rich history with plenty to see and do on a crisp autumn day.

Fort Ligonier Tom Coe/Unsplash

If you're a history lover, you must visit Fort Ligonier and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society's Compass Museum. The town even hosts an epic fall festival every October known as Fort Ligonier Days. This jam-packed weekend consists of food, entertainment, parades, and plenty of historic reenactments. This year, the festival will be held from October 14th through the 16th.

Kim MacGregor/Unsplash

The fall season also marks the return of Ligonier's Hallowboo! at Idlewild Amusement Park. This family-friendly event is a Halloween wonderland for kids as they're encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat within the park. Rides and seasonal treats are offered.

Bridget Varney/Unsplash

For something more relaxing, opt for a simple stroll through Ligonier's charming downtown area which is filled with plenty of eclectic shops and restaurants.

To learn more about this wonderful town, be sure to visit their official site here.