This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall Destination

From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Hoosier State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this fascinating park in the charming small town of Fishers. Keep reading to learn more.

Conner Prairie is a one-of-a-kind park offering plenty of natural beauty and history. This family-friendly destination gives visitors the chance to see what life was like in Indiana centuries ago with plenty of unforgettable attractions.

Lea Knight/Unsplash

By far the most intriguing part of the park is this epic treehouse tucked inside the woods. This four-story building can take hours to explore and offers something unique on each floor including a high-powered magnifying glass, telescope, and relaxing reading room. There's no better way to take in all the surrounding fall foliage than atop this beautiful wood fort. This area also includes an 1800s-inspired playground.

The fall is by far one of the best seasons to visit Conner Prairie. Throughout the month of October, the park will feature many different fall-themed attractions including a giant corn maze, sunflower field, and hayrides.

Jeffery Workman/Unsplash

The Conner Prairie corn maze is a 22,160-foot maze that features three unique adventure paths each designed for different age groups. At night, the maze turns into a haunted attraction that is a part of the Headless Horseman Festival.

Walter King/Unsplash

The park also offers a truly unique Balloon Voyage for a bird's eye view of the surrounding area. The balloon is one of only four tethered helium balloons in the country and is the only one in the world to put balloon flight into a historical context. Another amazing way to see the fall foliage, tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for children.

Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

To learn more about Conner Prairie and all the events taking place here, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 13400 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038.