This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit

There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.

One of the most fun and exciting ways to celebrate the arrival of fall is by attending a festival and one of the best and biggest can be found in Circleville, located just 25 miles south of Columbus.

Fred Anthony/Unsplash

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is an annual event back for its 119th year. This Ohio tradition is known for its massive 1,800 lbs pumpkins, award-winning pumpkin pie, city wide parades, and epic contests.

Events will kick off on Tuesday, October 18th with rides and concessions. The festival will run until Saturday, October 22nd, and will include a jam-packed schedule of fun and exciting attractions like craft demonstrations, live performances, carnival rides, and even a pet parade.

Michael Bowman/Unsplash

By far one of the best aspects of this fall festival is the food and at Circleville, you can expect pumpkin spiced everything. From donuts to pumpkin sloppy joes, pumpkin pizza, and even pumpkin flavored chili.

Leah Groves/Unsplash

The festival even claims to have the largest pumpkin pie in the world thanks to Lindsey's Bakery in Circleville. This massive dessert is truly amazing and you can try it for yourself if you decide to attend.

Rob Pethick/Unsplash

The Circleville Pumpkin show is completely free to attend. To learn more about the festival and all the events that will take place, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 159 E Franklin St, Circleville, OH 43113.