The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.

Phil Turner/Unsplash

Much more than just your average flea market, 7 mile features hundreds of different vendors across its 40 acres of indoor and outdoor space.

7 Mile Fair got its start over 60 years ago in 1961. Today it is often regarded as a landmark shopping destination. You can buy virtually anything at 7 Mile. From antiques, collectibles, glassware, clothes, housewares, tools, baked goods, toys, jewelry, linens, and electronics, the inventory at 7 Mile is constantly changing so there's always something new to explore here.

Sophia Jackson/Unsplash

No great flea market is complete without food and 7 Mile has plenty of delicious options to explore. In addition to food trucks and a farmers market, 7 Mile also features specialty vendors selling things like bulk candy, rare spices and sauces, and exotic treats you've probably never heard of.

7 Mile Fair/Unsplash

There is always a bargain to be had at this popular flea market. 7 Mile even features rows and rows of bins in their $1 section. But even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Jennifer Hayes/Unsplash

7 Mile Fair is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm. Parking is free but there is an admission price of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors. To learn more about this market, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 2720 W 7 Mile Rd, Caledonia, WI 53108.