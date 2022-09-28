This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State

While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.

Harold's New York Deli is an old-fashioned deli in Edison known for its classic Jewish fare housed in a diner-like setting. The deli has been around for decades and has garnered a reputation for having some of the best-corned beef and pastrami sandwiches in the state. In recent years, the deli is also home to what is known as the largest pickle bar in the world.

A trip to Harold's is a lot like taking a step back in time. The dining room here is covered in vintage photographs of a bygone era, old-school signage adorns both the exterior and interior walls of the deli, and the cozy no-frills atmosphere is enough to ignite a whole lot of nostalgia.

If you plan on visiting, be sure to arrive hungry because the portions here are out of control. Harold's serves everything from matzo ball soup to breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and triple decker sandwiches. The most popular menu items here are the colossal pastrami and corned beef sandwiches served with a side of a pickle and coleslaw. Many diners like to end their meal by trying to finish one of their iconic slices of gigantic cake.

Harold's New York Deli is open every day of the week from 7 am until 7 pm and closes a bit later on the weekends. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 1173 King Georges Post Rd, Edison, NJ 08837.