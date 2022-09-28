This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

J. Chakulski/Unsplash

Flander's Donut and Bake Shop in East Lyme is one of those places. Opened in 1972, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. This award-winning bakery boasts vintage signage, a no-frills interior, and two giant glass cases filled with fresh donuts, cupcakes, eclairs, cookies, and muffins. Everything here is baked in-house fresh daily.

Fran D./Unsplash

No matter what type of donut you are looking for, you'll find it here. Flander's features a wide variety of options on its menu. For those who like things a bit plain, there are crullers, glazed, old-fashioneds, and powdered sugar donuts. If you're looking for something more unique, Flander's also offers a Reece's peanut butter cup donut, maple bacon, chocolate banana cream, and a cinnamon apple-flavored donut for fall.

Emma Parker/Burst

In addition to incredible donuts, Flandner's also has some pretty incredible bagels too. You can build your own breakfast sandwich or opt to have them served with one of their specialty cream cheeses. Donuts and bagels are always best paired with a coffee and Flander's offers five different gourmet flavors including snickerdoodle and a toasted apple cinnamon for fall.

It comes as no surprise that this beloved bakery often has a line out the door most mornings, so be sure to come early. It's also important to keep in mind that Flander's is cash only.

Jake O'Neil/Unsplash

Flander's Donut and Bakeshop is open every day of the week from 4 am until 4 pm and closed on Sunday. To learn more about their monthly specials, be sure to check their Instagram page out here.

Address: 327 Flanders Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333.