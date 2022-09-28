This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.

According to Esquire, Jim Thorpe is one of the best small towns in America to enjoy a vacation. The article calls out the town's rolling hills, striking architecture, charming downtown, and abundance of outdoor activities to enjoy.

Kim Collins/Unsplash

Known as the "Switzerland of Pennsylvania" Jim Thorpe is home to less than 5,000 people and draws many visitors each year who are looking to enjoy its many annual festivals. In the month of October alone, the town will host 4 different fall festivals that will include free live musical performances, food vendors, and carriage rides.

George Watkins/Unplash

One of the town's most popular activities is the train rides offered along the scenic Lehigh Gorge Railway. This must-do activity will take you over historic bridges past flowing rivers and through one of the most beautiful forests in Pennsylvania. If you'd prefer to enjoy something a bit more active, you can also explore the Lehigh Gorge State Park. The park boasts over 6,000 acres of natural beauty including waterfalls and plenty of scenic vistas.

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

A stroll through Jim Thorpe's idyllic downtown area is another terrific way to spend a few hours in town. This area is filled with quaint shops, eclectic restaurants and cafes, and even a museum that's rumored to be haunted.

Jim Thorpe is located in the southern Poconos region in eastern Pennsylvania. The town is conveniently located near I-81 and I-78. To learn more about this wonderful town, be sure to check their official site for tourism here.