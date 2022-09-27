This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's Paradise

New York State can often become overshadowed by the mecca of all things culture that is New York City. This megalopolis is hard to rival, but, many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.

The beautiful Finger Lakes region is located in the middle of the state. About 4 hours west of NYC and 3 hours east of Buffalo. While this area draws plenty of visitors for its stunning natural beauty, it is also home to a thriving dining scene.

Matt Koch/Unsplash

The town of Trumansburg is oftentimes referred to as the heart of the Finger Lakes Region. Home to about 1,500 residents, this village is anything but ordinary. Although it's just under 2 miles in length, Trumansburg is absolutely brimming with innovative and delicious culinary delights. While there are dozens of amazing restaurants to explore here, this article will walk you through some of the best and most exciting places to try.

Creekside Cafe/Unsplash

For breakfast, you're going to want to try the charming Creekside Cafe. This friendly cafe is known for its amazing all-day breakfast selection from burritos and tacos to a wide array of breakfast sandwiches that include unique options like their VP, a fried egg, ham, caramelized onion, and melted gruyere cheese on a toasted buttered roll.

Atlas Bowl/Unsplash

For lunch, there's no better place to head to than Atlas Bowl, a vintage-inspired bowling alley known for its incredible comfort food. The menu here includes sharable plates like loaded tater tots, to giant burgers, and brownie sundaes for dessert.

Little Venice/Unsplash

By far one of the most celebrated restaurants in town, a trip to Little Venice for dinner is a must. This neighborhood staple is known for its incredible selection of fresh, authentic, and absolutely amazing Italian and American cuisine. The menu here features everything from classics like meatball parms and fettuccine alfredo to more innovative options like fried ravioli, shrimp mac and cheese, loaded fries, and a build-your-own burger menu. Absolutely everything on this menu is incredible.