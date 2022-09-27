New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with Treasures

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as great as the Antique Alley found in Cape May County. This 7-mile stretch of stores along Route 9 is home to dozens of amazing antique shops, below is a list of some of our absolute favorites.

Fletcher and Martin Antiques | 1501 US-9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Peter Terenzi/Unsplash

A unique collection of antique furniture, jewelry, and rare collectibles, Fletcher and Martin is a charming old-fashioned store where you can score some seriously rare pieces.

Capt. Scrap's Attic | 3071 N Route 9, Ocean View, NJ, 08230

Pam Hines/Unsplash

This antique wonderland is home to over 24 dealers and specializes in nautical-themed goodies for your shore home. Capt. Scrap's Attic also offers jewelry, books, records, vintage clothing, and reasonably priced furniture.

Treehouse Antiques | 742 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204

Maisy Queitere/Unsplash

A multi-dealer antique shop featuring over 3,000 square feet of antiques, artwork, and artisan goods. Treehouse Antiques is housed inside a beautiful yellow colonial-era house and also includes two floors filled with unique and interesting merchandise.

Cape May Antique Center | 1228 NJ-109, Cape May, NJ 08204

Craig Detels/Unsplash

A small store that boasts a huge selection of antiques, Cape May Antique Center is known for its friendly owners and well-displayed and organized merchandise offered at very fair pricing.

Out of the Past Antiques | 394 Myrtle Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204

Gregory Connors/Unsplash

Known as one of Cape May's best antique stores, Out of the Past is a cozy and quaint shop offering tons of unique and rare treasures at super affordable prices. You'll find everything here from vintage china to photographs, paintings, toys, and clothing.