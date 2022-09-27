This Abandoned Virginia Hospital is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Carter Chickering/Unsplash

The DeJarnette Center in Staunton opened in 1932 and served as a mental hospital for decades before it was closed and eventually abandoned altogether. Today, all that remains are the decaying ruins of this building and its rumored history of paranormal activity. Keep reading to learn more.

Tucked away in the charming town of Staunton in northwestern Virginia, the DeJarnette Sanatarium was established by Dr. Joseph DeJarnette in the early 1930s. He was also the founder of the nearby Western State Hospital. Dr. DeJarnette was a well-known doctor during this time period. Unfortunately, he was associated with his belief in eugenics, the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. This horrible philosophy was later discredited as unscientific and racially biased after the Second World War just a decade later in the 1940s.

Kenneth Powers/Unsplash

It took a few decades to completely tarnish Dr. DeJarnette's reputation entirely and finally, in the 1990s the sanitarium was closed for good and turned into a children's hospital. A few years later, the hospital decided to relocate leaving the building abandoned and left to decay.

Given the tragic history that occurred inside the former hospital, it comes as no surprise that visitors to the abandoned site reported hearing sounds of screaming, despite the building being completely empty.

Kalen Emsley/Unsplash

Over the past decade, the state of Virginia has decided to board up the abandoned site to deter trespassers. While exploring this site is strictly prohibited, you can learn more about the former DeJarnette Sanitarium by visiting this site here.

To see the inside of this building, be sure to check out this video uploaded to YouTube by The Proper People.