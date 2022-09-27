The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

Located within the spectacular Appalachian countryside in western North Carolina, the small town of Hot Springs is a beloved destination that every North Carolinian should experience at least once in their lifetime.

Helen White/Unsplash

This area is filled with natural beauty, recreational activities, and history at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is its geothermal springs, the only one in the state of North Carolina. It's located at the confluence of French Broad River and Spring Creek and yields healing mineral waters.

Emma Kipness/Unsplash

Since the 1800s, the town of Hot Springs has been considered a resort destination for those seeking to experience this 100-plus degree water. Today, this thriving community in Madison County is considered a go-to for adventurers, hikers, wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and those seeking a relaxing and romantic escape into the mountains.

Downtown Hot Springs may be small but it is filled with shops and restaurants. The Iron Horse Station is one of the most popular places to dine here and offers classic American fare and a beautiful historic dining area and bar.

Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

If you love spending time outdoors, the town of Hot Springs has plenty to offer. There are tons of trails to explore here but perhaps the most exciting is the Llama trek through the French Broad Valley or into the mountains of the Pisgah National Forest. The Llamas of Hot Springs is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes half-day or full-day tours, be sure to check their official site here for all bookings.

Llamas of Hot Springs/Unsplash

After a day of exploration, it's important to unwind and the town of Hot Springs offers many ways to do so. One of the most popular attractions here are the spring-fed mineral tubs. Each tub is built into a private wooden deck overlooking the water. This incredible outdoor spa experience can be booked online in advance at the Hot Springs Resort and Spa website here.

Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

While Hot Springs is a great place to visit any time of the year, this area really comes alive in the warmer months–especially in the fall when you can experience some of the best foliage the state has to offer.

Blue Mountain Cabins/Unsplash

To learn more about the wonderful town of Hot Springs, be sure to visit their official site for tourism here.