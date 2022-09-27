Clarion, PA

Visit One of the Best Fall Festivals in Pennsylvania this Weekend

Travel Maven

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Pennsylvania sure knows how to throw one. For 69 years the Keystone State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the northeast, keep reading to learn more.

The annual Autumn Leaf Festival has been held in Clarion since 1953. This 9-day event features a jam-packed schedule of parades, carnival rides, and delicious food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGHqR_0iC31zTy00
Gray Malin/Unsplash

One of the most exciting aspects of the Autumn Leaf Festival is the Tournament of Leaves Parade. In an epic display of fall foliage, parade floats decked out in bright yellow, red, and orange leaves will participate by showing off their innovative and beautiful leaf designs. Floats are known to throw out candy on their way down the street so be sure to find a good spot on the sidewalk to watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2369co_0iC31zTy00
Jane Rogers/Unsplash

Other planned activities include a cornhole tournament, an " Autorama cruise-in," a junior Olympics competition, antique tractors show, a karaoke night, and plenty of live entertainment such as a motorcycle show and a performance by line dancers.

No fall festival is complete without food and the Autumn Leaf Festival will have plenty of delicious options from the various food trucks that will be there. There will even be a fresh farmers market on site selling everything from fruits and vegetables to homemade pies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcOka_0iC31zTy00
Kenny Parker/Unsplash

The Autumn Leaf Festival will be held from September 24th until October 2nd this year. For more information regarding the festival and a schedule of events, be sure to check their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 650 Main St, Clarion, PA 16214.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pennsylvania# things to do# family fun# fall# festivals

Comments / 13

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
66408 followers

More from Travel Maven

Forsyth County, NC

One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
39 comments
Akron, OH

The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned Deli

Ohio is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Ohio Polish boy, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Buckeye State.

Read full story
4 comments
Medford, NJ

This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.

Read full story
17 comments
Edinburgh, IN

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.

Read full story
44 comments
Ligonier, PA

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.

Read full story
2 comments
Allegheny County, PA

This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned

Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Allegheny County. In a state like Pennsylvania, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.

Read full story
36 comments
West Milford, NJ

The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is Terrifying

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
5 comments
La Crosse, WI

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
23 comments
Ansonia, CT

The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is Terrifying

Back in the day, opera houses were incredibly popular places that functioned as entertainment venues similar to today’s theaters and concert venues. opera houses could be found in most cities across the country but today, they remain very rare to spot.

Read full story
1 comments
Fishers, IN

This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall Destination

From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Hoosier State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this fascinating park in the charming small town of Fishers. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.

Read full story
29 comments
Strasburg, PA

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
34 comments
Hackensack, NJ

The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey Restaurant

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
13 comments
Circleville, OH

This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit

There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.

Read full story
30 comments
Edison, NJ

This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State

While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.

Read full story
35 comments
Detroit, MI

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
10 comments
East Lyme, CT

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
10 comments
Jim Thorpe, PA

This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy