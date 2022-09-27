Visit One of the Best Fall Festivals in Pennsylvania this Weekend

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Pennsylvania sure knows how to throw one. For 69 years the Keystone State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the northeast, keep reading to learn more.

The annual Autumn Leaf Festival has been held in Clarion since 1953. This 9-day event features a jam-packed schedule of parades, carnival rides, and delicious food.

Gray Malin/Unsplash

One of the most exciting aspects of the Autumn Leaf Festival is the Tournament of Leaves Parade. In an epic display of fall foliage, parade floats decked out in bright yellow, red, and orange leaves will participate by showing off their innovative and beautiful leaf designs. Floats are known to throw out candy on their way down the street so be sure to find a good spot on the sidewalk to watch.

Jane Rogers/Unsplash

Other planned activities include a cornhole tournament, an " Autorama cruise-in," a junior Olympics competition, antique tractors show, a karaoke night, and plenty of live entertainment such as a motorcycle show and a performance by line dancers.

No fall festival is complete without food and the Autumn Leaf Festival will have plenty of delicious options from the various food trucks that will be there. There will even be a fresh farmers market on site selling everything from fruits and vegetables to homemade pies.

Kenny Parker/Unsplash

The Autumn Leaf Festival will be held from September 24th until October 2nd this year. For more information regarding the festival and a schedule of events, be sure to check their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 650 Main St, Clarion, PA 16214.



