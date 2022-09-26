Visit the World's Largest Ropes Course Here in Ohio

Home to an ATV park, treetops course, paintball fields, and tons of exciting live performances throughout the year, the NevilleBillie Adventure Park in Logan makes for an exhilarating day trip. This park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.

Nestled within the scenic Hocking Hills, this epic adventure park features the largest ropes course in the entire world. Here, you'll be able to enjoy five different towers and more than 60 challenge elements.

James Riccio/Unsplash

For just $38 a person, you'll be able to enjoy an hour-long experience that includes some pretty challenging pathways to maneuver. Each participant will be harnessed and helpful guides are stationed at each tower to help with challenges and support members throughout the course.

NevilleBillie Adventure Park also offers a unique Mystery Shack tour that costs just $15 a person. This experience is designed to trick the mind through a gravity playground where the unexpected becomes expected. You can expect many optical illusions here including an opportunity to stand on the wall, view water running uphill, and people appearing to shrink and grow throughout the tour.

The NevilleBillie Adventure Park is the perfect place to try something new and exciting. Each visitor to the park must be at least 42 inches tall (3.5 feet) to enjoy the courses here. Visitors must also be wearing closed toe shoes and kids ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Yoav Aziz/Unsplash

To learn more about the park and the different attractions they offer, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 15155 Sauer Kraut Rd, Logan, OH 43138.