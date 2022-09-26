Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie Speakeasy

If you're a cookie lover who's up for a sweet treat any time of the day–especially late at night, you're definitely going to want to try this secret cookie speakeasy in Philadelphia.

Located in the neighborhood of East Passyunk Crossing wedged in between Pat's and Geno's is the infamous cookie chain known as Insomnia Cookies. The store opened a unique underground speakeasy concept in 2021 inside this retail store location. The speakeasy requires a secret password to gain access which you can find on the store's Instagram page.

CookieLab/Unsplash

Known as the "Cookie Lab" the door to this speakeasy is hidden behind a bookcase inside Insomnia Cookies. Once you’re inside, you will have three delicious experiences to choose from. The first experience lets you try some of the lab's most innovative cookie concoctions such as the blueberry pancake, peanut butter pretzel, and Oreo red velvet cheesecake.

CookieLab/Unsplash

The second experience here lets you bake your very own cookies. You can get really creative here choosing each of your very own ingredients to create the cookie of your dreams. You'll even be able to decorate your cookie with sprinkles and frosting.

Emma Heart/Unsplash

The third experience allows you to enjoy their incredible milkshake bar where you can indulge in a variety of different shakes all topped with a delicious cookie of course.

Erin Hennessey/Unsplash

The Insomnia Cookies Cookie Lab is open every day of the week from 4 pm until 1 am and 12 am on Sundays. To learn more about this experience, be sure to check their official site here or their official Instagram page here.

Address: 833 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147.