This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.

John Mulhern/Unsplash

North Carolina’s infamous Ghost Town In The Sky, located in the town of Maggie Valley, opened back in 1961 and thrived for several decades. Generations of residents got to enjoy and make lifelong memories at the theme park that was situated on top of a mountain. Eventually, park attendance began to fall and parts of the theme park fell into a state of decay. Ultimately, Ghost Town In The Sky was forced to close its doors for good in 2002 and was sold to a company that eventually renamed the attraction to ‘Ghost Town Village’ which was supposed to open in 2016.

Sydney Potok/Unsplash

Mysteriously, the plans to purchase the park fell through and the park was then put up for sale soon after. Another resurrection of the park was announced with an opening date of April 2019. This also ended up never happening. Today, the former amusement park sits abandoned and decaying with rumors of hauntings and paranormal sightings.

Today, the park remains up for sale for $5.9 million. While exploring this intriguing site is tempting, it is considered trespassing and illegal. If you're interested in seeing more of the park and what it looks like today, be sure to check this interesting drone video footage that was uploaded to YouTube in 2017.

Address: Ghost Town In The Sky, 16 Fie Top Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751, USA.