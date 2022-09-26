This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

Bob Sager/Unsplash

The New Egypt Flea Market Village is a charming historic village filled with 40 climate-controlled buildings in New Egypt. This Ocean County staple is known for its wide selection of vendors selling collectibles, furniture, books, antiques, gifts, toys, tools, and a locally made goods.

Faye Millton/Unsplash

The New Egypt Flea got its start back in 1959 after the town of New Egypt lost its local farmers' market. The market started off just containing livestock auctions and produce sales but soon after its opening the market also added tables for second-hand and antique sales. Today it is one of the best and most unique markets in the state of New Jersey.

Throughout the village there are over forty historic shops, some of which are repurposed from WWII Barracks brought here from Fort Dix in the early 1970s as well as Bordentown’s original single school house. Many of the buildings here were destined for demolition and eventually preserved into the market giving them a new purpose. It is not uncommon to find uniquely colored buildings here including powder pink and baby blue.

New Egypt Flea/Unsplash

A stroll through these unpaved streets will take you back in time as you peruse through antiques, used items, and charming country stores filled with candles, crochet items, and clothing. The market also features an outdoor section in the warmer months of the year that's home to a giant yard sale. The merchandise at New Egypt Flea is constantly changing so no matter how many times you visit, you're bound to find something new and exciting.

The New Egypt Flea Market Village is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 7 am until 2 pm. To learn more about the vendors here and the annual events they host, be sure to check their official site out here.

Address: 933 Monmouth Rd, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.