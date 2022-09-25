This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.

Founded in the early 1960s by a group of friends with an interest in trains and railroads, Black River & Western Railroad has expanded and undergone many changes over the years. Today, it is one of the best and most authentic ways to experience old-fashioned railroading aboard their vintage steam trains.

Adam Marks/Unsplash

Exciting excursions and themed events operate throughout the year. In the summer the railroad features a scenic journey along Hunterdon County's Black River. In the fall, the railroad offers a wine train and family-friendly pumpkin train where you'll be transported to a charming pumpkin patch and get to enjoy plenty of gorgeous fall foliage along the way.

Black River and Western Railroad/Unsplash

In the cold months, there's also plenty to look forward to along the Western Railroad. In the months of November and December, the train transforms into a winter wonderland attraction known as the North Pole Express.

Gil Magera/Unsplash

Train excursions range from short inexpensive rides that last an hour and a half and cost just $10 to exclusive one-of-a-kind experiences that cost upwards of $1,000. To learn more about all of the different trips you can take along the Black River and Western Railroad, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 80 Stangl Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822.