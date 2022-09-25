The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Tucker Upper/Unsplash

Much more than just your average flea market, Shen Valley features an expansive indoor and outdoor market that features 300 different vendors each offering their own unique items you can't find anywhere else. The market also offers two food trailers, a hot dog stand, ice cream, an ATM, and plenty of free off-road parking spaces.

Rocco Christoff/Unsplash

Shen Valley Flea got its start nearly 40 years ago in 1985. Today it is often regarded as a landmark shopping destination. You can buy virtually anything at Shen Valley. From antiques, collectibles, glassware, clothes, housewares, tools, baked goods, toys, jewelry, linens, and lots, the inventory at Shen Valley is constantly changing so there's always something new to explore here.

Phil Turner/Unsplash

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to Shen Valley is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Shen Valley Flea is open year-round every Saturday and Sunday from 7 am until 4 pm. During Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the market is open on Monday as well.

To learn more about this flea market be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 2163 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA 22663.