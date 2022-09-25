This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination

From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrZXK_0i9Cmf5E00
Joan S./Unsplash

If you live in the area, you may be familiar with Grounds For Sculpture. This sculpture garden is one of the most beautiful places in the entire state and totally bucket-list worthy if you're a resident of New Jersey. You can easily spend a whole day here wandering these perfectly manicured lawns taking in all the intriguing sculptures and gorgeous gardens. The landscaping here is truly one-of-a-kind and includes a tunnel of trees that makes for the perfect fall destination.

This tunnel of trees is called the Red Maple Allee. While the art sculptures that surround it are wonderful, this tunnel of trees is absolutely breathtaking. You can find the Red Maple Alle between the Fairgrounds Gardens and the Seward Johnson Center For The Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksdli_0i9Cmf5E00
Jeremy Risner/Unsplash

In the summer months, the canopy of trees is a shady respite from the summer heat. The tiny inlets of light create a magical atmosphere as you walk through. In the autumn, this tunnel transforms into a foliage wonderland complete with bright orange, yellow, and red leaves. You'll spot views like this during the end of October and into early November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL54d_0i9Cmf5E00
Faye Millton/Unsplash

Enjoy the rest of your visit by grabbing a meal at Rat's Restaurant, a beautiful eatery located on the property that overlooks the entire park.

To learn more about Grounds for Sculpture, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619.

